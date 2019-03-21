A girl who led a vicious gang attack on a woman outside her Doncaster home is being hunted by the police.

Anca Si Piticii, who has two young children aged three and six, was attacked by a gang of around 10 youths last Friday night.

Anca Si Piticii was attacked outside her home

The 34-year-old was racially abused as a number of teenage thugs battered her.

Ms Piticii, who was born in Romania and lives on Weston Road in Balby, was removing some items from her car when she was targeted.

She was pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the head while the yobs laughed.

Police officers investigating the attack are urging witnesses to come forward.

They said a girl appears to have led the assault.

Sergeant Liam Walters, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “From speaking to the victim, carrying out house-to-house enquiries and obtaining CCTV footage, we know there were a group of people involved, with one girl leading the group in particular.

“I’d urge those involved to come forward and speak to police, along with anyone who saw what happened or who knows who was involved.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,117 of March 15.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.