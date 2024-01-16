Giant rat shot dead with air pistol after chewing into Doncaster couple's bedroom

A rat was shot dead with an air pistol after chewing its way into a couple’s bedroom in a month long reign of terror in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum has spoken of finding doors chewed through and the rodent slipping into a bedroom where she was sleeping with her two month old son.

The woman, named only as Chloe, said the rat chewed two large holes in the bottom side of her kitchen door and crept into the bedroom where she was sleeping with son Ronnie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The invasion, in the early hours of November 29, led to Chloe calling her boyfriend Abe who was out at the time and asking him to come home.

The rat was shot dead with an air pistol after chewing through a door and making its way to a bedroom where a mum and her young son were sleeping. (Photo: SWNS).

A pest control service then attended the house, located the rat, and shot it with an air pistol.

Chloe told The Sun: "We didn't actually see it. We heard rustling behind the radiator in our room and it was gone. We just ran out. We had to put a towel on the door because we were worried it would chew through the door again."

"I was actually so scared. I called Abe and told him to come right home. I didn't want it in the house. It's full of germs. I was worried it would get Ronnie sick."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the rat had been living in the house for a month as she had noticed items being chewed.

A trail of wood chip crumbs by the door were evidence of the rat’s chewing.

Mark Telford, the pest controller who attended Chloe and Abe's house, said that he has seen an increase in rat and mouse calls.

Mark, 45, owns Tornado Pest Control Limited and says he has seen a 30 per cent increase in recent months - blaming the issue on local councils letting rubbish pile up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the rubbish provided a food source as well as safe haven from the outside world.