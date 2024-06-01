General election: Conservatives announce candidate for Doncaster Central

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Conservative candidate has been announced to stand in the Doncaster Central constituency for the upcoming general election on 4 July.

Councillor Nick Allen has been selected to represent the party for the constituency, which is set to include several new wards following a boundary change.

Since 2015, coun Allen has represented the Bessacarr ward for the Conservatives.

He was born and raised in Wheatley in Doncaster, and returned to the city after studying at university.

Councillor Nick Allen.

As a councillor, he has campaigned against the sale of green spaces such as Rose Hill in Bessacarr, and illegal fishing in Lakeside.

He works in the office of Nick Fletcher MP, the first Conservative to be elected in the former Don Valley constituency.

Earlier this year, coun Allen ran a campaign to become Mayor of South Yorkshire.

He came second to Labour’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, with a 16.49 percent vote share.

Promoting his campaign, coun Allen said: “This new seat is a great opportunity for a fresh start here in Doncaster. The Conservatives came close to winning last time and there’s no real reason to just keep voting Labour!

“We’ve all seen the hugely positive difference Nick Fletcher has made in Don Valley so why not bring that to Doncaster Central too.

“At the South Yorkshire Mayoral election in May we bucked the national trend and actually saw a 5.6% increase in the Conservative vote share here in Doncaster. I am optimistic about this election as I feel things are changing.

“My first priority as MP will be to support the campaign for a new hospital in Doncaster! It’s long overdue and Conservatives such as Nick Fletcher have led the way!”

Boundary changes will bring the wards of Tickhill, Wadworth and Loversall into the Doncaster Central constituency for the election.

The constituency will also be contested by Labour candidate Sally Jameson.

Ms Jameson previously worked as the agent of the seat’s former MP, Dame Rosie Winterton, and was selected as her predecessor.

Surjit Singh Duhre of Reform UK and Greg Ruback of the Liberal Democrats are also listed as candidates.