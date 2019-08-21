Game of Thrones and Doctor Who stars set to appear at huge Doncaster TV and film convention
Stars of Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, Red Dwarf and many more popular TV shows and movies are set to appear at a huge fan convention in Doncaster later this month.
Doncaster Racecourse will be the venue for Warped Con, where visitors will be able to meet a string of actors and actresses from Britian’s best loved TV shows.
Five of the cast of the smash hit show Game of Thrones will be in attendance, along with actor Sylvester McCoy, who played the seventh incarnation of Doctor Who.
GoT stars include Ian Beattie (Ser Meryn Trant), Ross Mullan (The White Walker), Roger Ashton-Griffiths (Mace Tyrell), Dominic Carter (Janos Slynt) and Toby Sebastian (Trystan Martell).
Fans will also be able to meet Star Wars actor Clem So, Doctor Who assistant Sophie Aldred, Red Dwarf’s Hattie Hayridge, who played computer Holly in the BBC comedy show and Chuckle Brothers star Paul Chuckle at the event which takes place on August 31 and September 1.
The event is Yorkshire’s Biggest Comic Con gathering and promises fun for fans of TV, movies, games and comics.
There will also be cosplay, dozens of traders and live entertainment.
Full listings, details and tickets are available HERE