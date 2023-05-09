Gallery: Thorne and Moorends celebrated King Charles III Coronation weekend in style
Thorne-Moorends Town Council hosted an event in Moorends on Friday evening offering a pie and peas supper with entertainment and on Saturday hosted another successful event in Thorne Memorial Park, with a picnic in the park theme.
The picnic also involved live streaming of the Coronation on a large screen, along with various performances and free entertainment, including local community dance groups, singers, free inflatables and rides, bands, face painting and much more.
A spokesman said: “We were fortunate in that the Royal British Legion joined us along with the local police and fire services, scouts and many other talented individuals.
“The Town Council also ran a best dressed window competition and photo competition for the children.
“It was fantastic to see the communities of Thorne and Moorends come together to celebrate this historical event in a truly bright and glorious fashion.”