Gallery: Thorne and Moorends celebrated King Charles III Coronation weekend in style

Young and old alike joined in the fun

The picnic also involved live streaming of the Coronation on a large screen, along with various performances and free entertainment, including local community dance groups, singers, free inflatables and rides, bands, face painting and much more.

A spokesman said: “We were fortunate in that the Royal British Legion joined us along with the local police and fire services, scouts and many other talented individuals.

“The Town Council also ran a best dressed window competition and photo competition for the children.

Councillors and volunteers did their bit to help the day run smoothly

“It was fantastic to see the communities of Thorne and Moorends come together to celebrate this historical event in a truly bright and glorious fashion.”

Family fun

Enjoying their picnic in the park

The event couldn't have gone ahead without its volunteers

All set for the party

A beautiful array of red, white and blue

There was even a visit from the town's fire service