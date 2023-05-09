News you can trust since 1925
Gallery: Thorne and Moorends celebrated King Charles III Coronation weekend in style

Thorne-Moorends Town Council hosted an event in Moorends on Friday evening offering a pie and peas supper with entertainment and on Saturday hosted another successful event in Thorne Memorial Park, with a picnic in the park theme.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th May 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:35 BST
Young and old alike joined in the funYoung and old alike joined in the fun
Young and old alike joined in the fun

The picnic also involved live streaming of the Coronation on a large screen, along with various performances and free entertainment, including local community dance groups, singers, free inflatables and rides, bands, face painting and much more.

A spokesman said: “We were fortunate in that the Royal British Legion joined us along with the local police and fire services, scouts and many other talented individuals.

“The Town Council also ran a best dressed window competition and photo competition for the children.

Councillors and volunteers did their bit to help the day run smoothlyCouncillors and volunteers did their bit to help the day run smoothly
Councillors and volunteers did their bit to help the day run smoothly
“It was fantastic to see the communities of Thorne and Moorends come together to celebrate this historical event in a truly bright and glorious fashion.”

Family funFamily fun
Family fun
Enjoying their picnic in the parkEnjoying their picnic in the park
Enjoying their picnic in the park
The event couldn't have gone ahead without its volunteersThe event couldn't have gone ahead without its volunteers
The event couldn't have gone ahead without its volunteers
All set for the partyAll set for the party
All set for the party
A beautiful array of red, white and blueA beautiful array of red, white and blue
A beautiful array of red, white and blue
There was even a visit from the town's fire serviceThere was even a visit from the town's fire service
There was even a visit from the town's fire service
The ceremony was shown on a big screenThe ceremony was shown on a big screen
The ceremony was shown on a big screen
