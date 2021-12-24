GALLERY: Polar bear cubs enjoy a playful second birthday party at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The playful party was thrown for Flocke’s three lively cubs, Indiana, Yuma and Tala to celebrate their second birthday on Saturday.

They spent the day enjoying an enormous multi-tier cake, which included watermelons and frozen fish for the bears to feast on.

The finishing touch was some tasty whipped cream and berries which went down a treat with the polar bears.

The animal ranger team took hours constructing the cake which was devoured by the cubs before it toppled over, creating a very messy occasion.

“Flocke and her cubs thoroughly enjoyed their extra special birthday this year. They really loved their cake. It was wonderful to see them so settled in enjoying their second birthday party here,” said YWP's Carnivore Team Leader Kim Wilkins.

The cubs along with mum, Flocke arrived from France in June after it was recommended as the best home for them by the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

They have since settled into their new 4-acre home, Project Polar 2 while bachelor boys Sisu, Luka, Nobby and Hamish reside in the 10-acre Project Polar reserve.

The arrival of the four polar bears brought the park’s total number up to eight, which makes Project Polar the largest polar bear centre outside Canada.

Project Polar is a dynamic project that brings together polar bear welfare, conservation and awareness and research to benefit the species in the wild and advance welfare in zoos and wildlife parks.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has over 5km of visitor paths around its 175-acres and brings visitors almost face to face with some of the world's most beautiful and endangered species.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/

