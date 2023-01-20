Fury after Doncaster park's tribute to The Queen is trashed by vandals

The floral display in Sandall Park was designed to pay tribute to the The Queen following her death at the age of 96 last year.

But shocked volunteers were left horrified earlier this week when they found yobs had smashed it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An angry Friends of Sandall Park spokesman said: “Great job of wrecking the Queen's display.

Vandals wrecked a display for The Queen in Sandall Park.

"This is vandalism and therefore a criminal offence.

"If you have any information whatsover regarding this please let us or the police know. Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously and they offer cash rewards. This cannot go undetected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park users reacted with anger after the vandal attack.

One said: “I'm so sorry for all the people who worked so hard to create this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the culprits are ever caught maybe the punishment should be to do community service in the park. They might then get some insight into how much time and hard work it takes to keep it looking so lovely.”

Another said: “There is a word for people that do this and it begins with B.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “Very sorry for everyone that creates such a lovely place for us to visit. It must be so demoralising for you.”

While another posted: “What do they get out of doing things like this? Can’t be right in the head surely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And another responded: “Why do some people have to spoil things for others? I hope they are proud of themselves.”