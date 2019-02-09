Further arrest made over murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell

Detectives have made a further arrest following the murder of 21-year-old Tom Bell from Doncaster.

A 34-year-old Doncaster man was arrested yesterday in relation to assisting an offender in a murder.

He was later released under investigation.

Tom Bell was shot during an incident at the Maple Tree pub on Plantation Road, Balby at around 8.45pm on Thursday, January 17.

He died shortly after.

A total of eight arrests have been made during the investigation so far, with two men charged and remanded for Mr Bell’s murder.

To inform the police of any further information call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 796 of 17 January 2019.