Funeral to take place after 14-year-old Doncaster schoolboy’s shock death

14-year-old John James Thornley died last month and hundreds are expected to gather at his funeral in Campsall this afternoon.

Yesterday, friends, relatives and members of the community came together to prepare flowers for today’s service at Campsall Church in a special event at Alexander House in Askern.

In the wake of the death of John – known as JJ – a fundraising campaign was set up to help pay for the Campsmount Academy pupil’s funeral.

More than £1,000 has already been raised at the GoFundMe page, with cash still pouring in.

Appeal organiser Shelly Sully said: “On the 1 February 2023, aged only 14 years old, JJ suddenly passed away.

"A tragedy no one should ever have to face.

"JJ meant the world to so many people and the way this community has come together has been amazing so it's only right that he has the very best send off possible.

"Let's all give JJ the best he deserves.”

Friends and relatives have paid tributes in the wake of JJ’s death, details of which have not been revealed.

One emotional post said: “I will never understand why God needed you more than we do – you didn’t even see the world, it all got taken away.

"One thing I know for sure is he’s lucky to have you up there boy! RIP, shine bright in the stars – why you?”

The funeral will take place at Campsall Church from 1.15pm.