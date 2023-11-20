Funeral of murdered much loved dad, graddad and husband 'Big Red' takes place in Doncaster
Jason, aged 53, was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road in Balby at around 1am on Sunday October 29.
Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family have asked the Free Press to let people know that his funeral will take place on Tuesday, November 21, at 11am St Peter’s In Chains Church on Chequer Road. This will be followed by his burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1pm.
There is expected to be an extremely large congregation so motorists are advised to avoid the area.
A family member said: "Jason is a loved father, grandfather and husband. Loved very much by the traveller community and everybody that knew and met him; a much loved character.”