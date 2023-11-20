News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Funeral of murdered much loved dad, graddad and husband 'Big Red' takes place in Doncaster

The funeral of the much loved dad, graddad and husband Jason Gaskin, known as 'Big Red', is due to take place tomorrow in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jason, aged 53, was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road in Balby at around 1am on Sunday October 29.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family have asked the Free Press to let people know that his funeral will take place on Tuesday, November 21, at 11am St Peter’s In Chains Church on Chequer Road. This will be followed by his burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1pm.

Most Popular
The much loved Big Red.The much loved Big Red.
The much loved Big Red.

There is expected to be an extremely large congregation so motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A family member said: "Jason is a loved father, grandfather and husband. Loved very much by the traveller community and everybody that knew and met him; a much loved character.”

Related topics:Doncaster