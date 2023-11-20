The funeral of the much loved dad, graddad and husband Jason Gaskin, known as 'Big Red', is due to take place tomorrow in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jason, aged 53, was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road in Balby at around 1am on Sunday October 29.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family have asked the Free Press to let people know that his funeral will take place on Tuesday, November 21, at 11am St Peter’s In Chains Church on Chequer Road. This will be followed by his burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1pm.

The much loved Big Red.

There is expected to be an extremely large congregation so motorists are advised to avoid the area.