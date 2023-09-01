Funeral of 30-year-old Doncaster dad of four due to take place today
The funeral of a “beloved” dad of four is due to take place in Doncaster today.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 09:20 BST
Reece Burdis, 30, died on August 9, an obituary said, describing him as the beloved dad of Lacie-Mai, Riley-James, Esmai-Grace and Myla-Rose and partner of Chelsea.
It added: “Much loved son of Lisa. Loving brother of Shauna. Uncle to Harry and Tommy. Also grandson and friend of many who will be sadly missed.”
The funeral will take place from 3pm at Memoria Doncaster with donations accepted toward Andy’s Man Club.