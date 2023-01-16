The red floral mementoes, spelling out ‘dad’ and ‘brother’ were found in a snicket in Hyde Park over the weekend.

It is not clear when they were dumped or the reasons why they were abandoned or who they were in memory of.

The Free Press was alerted to the discovery by a member of the public who made the find while out walking.

The wreaths were found dumped in an alleyway in Hyde Park.

The resident said the wreaths had been found in an alleyway off Whitburn Road, alongside bags of rubbish inside black plastic polythene sacks.

They added: “Are these not the signs that are put in hearses and then laid on graves?

"Why would anyone dump or steal them off the graveside - so sad to see this, from a family’s grave - someone got a grievance?”