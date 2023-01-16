Funeral floral wreaths are found dumped in Doncaster alleyway
Family funeral wreaths have been found dumped in a Doncaster alleyway.
The red floral mementoes, spelling out ‘dad’ and ‘brother’ were found in a snicket in Hyde Park over the weekend.
It is not clear when they were dumped or the reasons why they were abandoned or who they were in memory of.
The Free Press was alerted to the discovery by a member of the public who made the find while out walking.
The resident said the wreaths had been found in an alleyway off Whitburn Road, alongside bags of rubbish inside black plastic polythene sacks.
They added: “Are these not the signs that are put in hearses and then laid on graves?
"Why would anyone dump or steal them off the graveside - so sad to see this, from a family’s grave - someone got a grievance?”
Anyone with information can contact the Free Press and we will pass it on.