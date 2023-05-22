Fundraising campaign set up for cat seriously injured in Doncaster 'hit and run'

News you can trust since 1925
A fundraising campaign has been set up for a cat seriously injured in a Doncaster ‘hit and run.’

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:43 BST

Cute cat Lily was badly injured in the smash in Kirk Sandall last week and kind-hearted local Angela Swart has set up the GoFundMe page in a bid to raise £2,500 to pay for the animal to have her leg and tail amputated following the incident.

She said: I am raising funds to pay for Lily's emergency surgery.

"She was hit by a car and left by some inconsiderate driver in Kirk Sandall. The driver didn’t stop.”

“Any donation no matter how small will be appreciated and will go towards her care at our local vets.”

The exact circumstances of the collision involving Lily are not clear.

The campaign has so far raised just short of £300 and anyone who would like to donate can do so by visiting the fundraising page HERE

