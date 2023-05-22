Fundraising campaign set up for cat seriously injured in Doncaster 'hit and run'

Cute cat Lily was badly injured in the smash in Kirk Sandall last week and kind-hearted local Angela Swart has set up the GoFundMe page in a bid to raise £2,500 to pay for the animal to have her leg and tail amputated following the incident.

She said: I am raising funds to pay for Lily's emergency surgery.

"She was hit by a car and left by some inconsiderate driver in Kirk Sandall. The driver didn’t stop.”

“Any donation no matter how small will be appreciated and will go towards her care at our local vets.”

The exact circumstances of the collision involving Lily are not clear.

