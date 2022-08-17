Funding campaign launched for Doncaster farming family after blaze destroys barn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tilts West Farm, which is situated between Arksey and Barnby Dun, was hit by fire on Monday night, with four engines called out to tackle the fire after a barn went up in flames.

The fire sent huge plumes of smoke across the city as residents were advised to close windows and doors.

Now a friend of the family which owns the farm has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help in the wake of the blaze.

Tilts West Farm was badly damaged by fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Garside, who has launched the page HERE said: “After the devastating fire at at Tilts West Farm, I’d like to think we could all help Becky, Andy and Wendy to see if we can raise some money to help with all the damage what’s been done.

"I would be ever so grateful for any size donation what would go towards helping them.

"I’m sure anyone who knows Becky or the farm knows how much hard work they put in 24/7 and for this to have happened is just devastating.