Fun for all at the first Doncaster Multicultural Festival

The event is a collaboration between The Friends of Sandall Park, Voluntary Action Doncaster and The Inclusion Fairness Forum.

It's a not-for-profit event enabled by funding grants, business sponsorship and donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers have been working hard to create a fun family festival that celebrates the communities and the diverse cultures of Doncaster.We hope you will join us for this fun-packed day.Entry is free but please take along chairs or picnic blankets to the event and make a day of it.

FREE ENTRY FOR ALL THE FAMILY Celebrating the communities and cultures of Doncaster through cultural food, music, crafts and fun

The festival field is home to a large variety of delicious cultural world foods a food court and dozens of stalls.A main stage and arena with cultural bands and music, entertaining throughout the day.

For the children, we have a super inflatable zone, free circus workshop with Mr Dan, free children's entertainment with Stacy's offering lots of fun and games, free book giveaway, stiltwalkers, mascots, dancers, mini fun fair, pony rides and zorbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival marquee houses three exciting areas.The Health and Wellbeing zone offers free workshops and talks throughout the day. Meditation, yoga, elementals, crystal healing, Slavic gymnastics, men's health already confirmed with more to come.Our festival therapists are in the marquess offering a range of relaxing health treatments.

The Craft marquee offers free craft workshops throughout the day and stalls selling handcrafted products.

The Bazaar Marquee houses an eclectic mix of stalls.

More announcements soon as acts, entertainment and stall are confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in having a stall - Or volunteering as a marshal, please get in touch.

For sponsorship packages, field and marquee stalls, workshop leaders and speakers, please email [email protected]