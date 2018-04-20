From this to this: Sub-zero temperatures set to bring Doncaster heatwave to abrupt end

Enjoy the glorious weather in Doncaster while you can folks, because rain and SUB-ZERO temperatures could be on the way

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but after the hottest April day in almost 70 years, it was pretty obvious that something would have to come along and ruin it.

After the heatwave, some parts of the UK are predicted to get snow next week.

Experts at The Weather Channel are warning that the mercury could drop to -2C in some places by the middle of next week, causing air frosts that are a complete contradiction to this week's tropical temperatures.

The Weather Channel website says: "Predictions for the middle of next week ​indicate sleet and snow flurries falling across the country​,​ from ​the Welsh hills to the ​Pennines and north ​Scottish mountains​,​ as ​a ​cooler ​snap grips ​Britain.

"Temperatures are expected to fall after the weekend with widespread outbreaks of rain and blustery showers on the cards for large parts of the UK."

Leon Brown, chief forecaster at The Weather Channel, said: “The beginning of the change will be this Sunday as cooler Atlantic air moves eastwards.

“This may trigger some heavy downpours over eastern England during Sunday afternoon. We will have to watch out for flash flooding locally.”

The balmy blast will come to an end this weekend with unsettled conditions returning and a high chance of rain.

Sunny spells will still be possible thorughout Sunday in particular with Sunday's temperature for the London Marathon predicted to top 22C.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel added: “As the high begins to retreat over the weekend, low pressure will push in once more over the UK on Saturday bringing cooler temperatures and a return to unsettled conditions during the weekend.”