From street food markets to local produce: Sheffield Food Festival returns this month

May 26-28 will see Sheffield come alive with all things food, as the city yet again embraces its popular food festival, hoping to attract over 40,000 visitors across the weekend.

This festival is a celebration of the city’s vibrant food scene, showcasing splendid local produce, talented chefs, mouth watering street food and brilliant brewers and distillers.

Peace Gardens will be one of the locations for the Sheffield Food Festival (Photo: Andrew Musgrave)

This three-day festival is the city’s largest free to attend event and is back for its eighth year, taking place in the city centre, spreading across the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Fargate.

The Artisan Market will feature food producers and businesses from around Sheffield and further afield, showcasing a range of preserves, oils, cakes, cookery books, craft beers, gins and pies amongst other tasty treats.

Top chefs from across the city will be featured in the Theatre Kitchen, allowing visitors to see and learn first hand how to get the best from the great local produce which will be on offer.

A food festival wouldn’t be complete without some sort of street food and at this festival there will be a whole Street Food Market packed full of delicious treats from local companies.

The organisers of this festival, Events Collective said: “Street food was so popular at last year’s event that many of our traders sold out several times over, so this year the Street Food Market has been extended, with 35 different companies to choose from”.

The Eats, Treats & Beats Festival Village will also build on this, with a hand-picked selection of the very best street food traders open into the night, alongside a stretch tent, al fresco seating, a bar stocked which beverages from great local breweries and splendid live music and talented DJs.

Events Collective also explain that “The big hit from last year’s food festival was undeniably the new Eats, Treats & Beats Festival Village at the top of Fargate. This is our stylish stretch tent bar surrounded by top notch street food, which stays open into the evening for that ‘night market’ vibe”.

Food Futures will be a new addition to this year’s festival and will be a one-day festival of talks, discussions, mentoring and advice tailored to and aimed at food and drink entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. This event will take place in the Town Hall on Saturday 26th May and is hosted this year by Bullion Chocolate.

The Orchard Square Pop-Up Tea Room, is also a new addition this year, featuring fantastic local cakes and bakes, entertainment and refreshments, all served to your table, alongside the Sheffield Food Festival Supper Club on the evening of Saturday May 26 in the Theatre Kitchen Marquee, which is hosted this year by the headline sponsors, Proove Pizza.

This family-friendly festival will also include plenty of activities for the little ones, meaning the whole family can indulge in and enjoy a day of food, food and more food.

There will also be a Food For Thought programme which will incorporate a series of talks and debates in order to explore issues such as managing food waste and the impact of our food choices on the environment.

Visit the Sheffield Food Festival website www.sheffieldfoodfestival.co.uk or pick up the Sheffield Food Festival Magazine for full details, trader listings, map and timings.