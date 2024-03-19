Friends and family rally as search stepped up for missing Doncaster woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pam Johnson has not been seen since last Thursday – with fears growing for her safety and no confirmed sightings of her nearly a week.

South Yorkshire Police has issued a number of appeals and now friends and family are plastering the Wheatley area with hundreds of posters as well as carrying out patrols of their own in a bid to find her.

The 63-year-old, also known as Shirley, was last seen in Winchester Avenue at around 7.30pm last Thursday.

Family and friends are helping to support the search for missing Doncaster woman Pam Johnson.

Since then, the trail has gone cold and police say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

One friend said: “It is like she has just vanished.

"We are desperate for any CCTV. She has gone by foot from her house without letting anyone know where’s gone and we really need the public’s help.

"We want people to help try and find her and get people checking their CCTV. We’re getting desperate.”

Posters are being distributed across Doncaster.

Wheatley community campaigners Wendy Jarvis and Amanda Hutchinson have also been provided with hundreds of leaflets and posters to hand out in the area by local police Inspector Lisa Bird.

Yesterday, police issued a map detailing what are believed to be her last known movements.

The map shows the route police believe Pam took after she was last seen.

She was last sighted at a property on Winchester Avenue at around 7pm.

Police have issued a map of Pam Johnson's last known movements.

At 7.27pm, a woman who police believe is Pam was captured on CCTV on Winchester Avenue and then again on Thorne Road by the junction with Winchester Avenue at 7.29pm. It is unknown where she went next and there have been no confirmed sightings of her since.

Doncaster Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: "We are really grateful for the public's help and information we have received so far as we try to bring Pam back home to her incredibly worried family.

"We are very concerned about Pam's disappearance and have been working around the clock to try and trace her.

"We are now releasing a map of her last known movements, in the hope it may jog somebody's memory.

"Were you in the Wheatley area around the time she went missing? Could you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which might help us with our search?

"You will see a heightened police presence in the local area as we continue our extensive enquiries. Officers will be going door to door, putting up posters and handing out leaflets - if you have a piece of information for us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please don't hesitate to mention it to us. It might be the vital detail we need to get Pam home."

Pam is described as a white woman with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross necklace.

If you can help pass on information online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024 when you get in touch. You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/OhhuC