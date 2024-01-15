Fresh snow alert for Doncaster as Met Office issues three day severe weather warning

A third yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Doncaster as freezing Arctic air sweeps across the country.

Warnings for potential snow and ice are now in place for the city from Tuesday through until Thursday.

The first warning comes into place at midnight tonight and runs until midnight on Tuesday.

A consecutive warning by the Met Office then kicks in at midnight on Wednesday and runs until noon the same day.

The Met Office has issued three days of snow and ice weather warnings for Doncaster.

The third alert is in place from midnight on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday.

A spokesman said: “Further snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause further disruption.”

There are warnings of possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and some rural communities could become cut off.