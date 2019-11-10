Fresh flood warning issued for Doncaster
The Environment Agency has issue another flood warning for Doncaster.
The warning is for North Swaith Dike at Bentley and is expected to affect Langthwaite Lane, Danesway, Jossey Lane, Clevedon Crescent, Newstead Road, Langdale Drive, High Street, Old Hall Road, Mill Gate, Finkle Street, Arksey Lane and Millfield Road.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “River levels across the catchment, including North Swaith Dike, have risen as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.
“As a result, flooding of property and roads is possible today, 10/11/19. Areas most at risk are Bentley Sewage Treatment Works.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and the Leeds Incident Room is open. Our incident response staff are in the area checking defences.
“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water.
“No further rainfall is forecast today. However, the forecast for the rest of the week is unsettled, so please remain vigilant and visit GOV.UK for a 5 day flood forecast. This message will be updated by 19:00 on 10/11/19, or as the situation changes.”