Fresh flood warning issued for Doncaster

PABest Flooding in Bentley, Doncaster as parts of England endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, with scores of people rescued or forced to evacuate their homes. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 9, 2019. See PA story WEATHER Rain. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The warning is for North Swaith Dike at Bentley and is expected to affect Langthwaite Lane, Danesway, Jossey Lane, Clevedon Crescent, Newstead Road, Langdale Drive, High Street, Old Hall Road, Mill Gate, Finkle Street, Arksey Lane and Millfield Road.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “River levels across the catchment, including North Swaith Dike, have risen as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.

“As a result, flooding of property and roads is possible today, 10/11/19. Areas most at risk are Bentley Sewage Treatment Works.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and the Leeds Incident Room is open. Our incident response staff are in the area checking defences.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water.