Fresh arrest as police probe vigilante gang attack on man amid stabbing rumours

Police have spent the last two days trying to untangle a number of incidents in Wath and have revealed that a 41-year-old man has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into reports of a man threatening people with a knife.

A 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray following the incident remains in police custody while officers work to build up a true picture of the circumstances surrounding a number of reports of concern from the community.

On Tuesday, police received three reports relating to an altercation at around 8.45pm during which a man was seen with a knife on Wath Road.

Police have made two arrests following two days of disorder in Wath.

Yesterday morning (15 June), the 33-year-old man was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s incident on Wath Road. Nobody else is being sought in connection either to this or to further reports received the previous day.

On Wednesday, at around 5.35pm, police received a report that a woman had been stabbed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “After speaking to the complainant and following a number of enquiries we have concluded no such incident has occurred. The woman involved is receiving appropriate support.”

“Then at about 7.30pm on Wednesday evening, significant disorder broke out at an address in Wath Road.

"As a result, a man was taken to hospital, and it is confirmed he has suffered multiple fractures to one leg.

"An investigation into this incident is ongoing and this afternoon (Thursday) a 41-year-old man from Rotherham has been arrested. He remains in police custody for questioning on suspicion of violent disorder and assault.”

Rotherham Superintendent Andy Wright said: “We understand how concerning the reports from Wath over the past few days have been for members of the local community. We have been working at pace, around the clock, to build up a true picture of what has taken place, while maintaining an ongoing, high visibility police presence to provide assurance.

“The speculation around this incident has been huge and we know a large amount of false information has circulated on social media and within the community.

"This has led to enormous concern and indeed harm when members of the community appeared to take the law into their own hands.

“We are confident that the further incidents reported to us have been investigated and that there are no further suspects for us to locate.

“I would now appeal to the community to allow us to do our job and continue our investigation without adding further unhelpful speculation. We will provide further details and updates as soon as we possibly can.

“Extra patrols are continuing in the community and over the coming days to provide reassurance and ensure local people feel safe. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to our officers. They are there to help.