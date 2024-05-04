Fresh appeal launched for traders to join "vibrant" Doncaster Markets

Doncaster Market bosses have launched a fresh appeal for traders to join the city’s “vibrant” market – describing it as the “ultimate destination.”
By Darren Burke
Published 4th May 2024, 09:00 BST
Chiefs are looking for outdoor traders and have released details of rates to lure in new stallholders.

A Doncaster Markets spokesman said: “Calling all outdoor market traders!

"Doncaster Market is the ultimate destination to showcase your goods and grow your business.”

New stall holders are being sought for Doncaster Market.
New stall holders are being sought for Doncaster Market.

Rates are £16.50 on Tuesdays, £13 for the Wednesday second hand market, £22 on Fridays and £27 on Saturdays.

The spokesman added: “Why choose Doncaster Market?

"Our vibrant atmosphere and diverse customer base ensure maximum exposure for your products.

"From fresh produce to unique crafts, there's a market for everything. Plus, our friendly community of traders offers endless networking opportunities and support.”

“Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to boost your sales and connect with customers.”

Anyone interested in running a stall should email [email protected] for further details.

