Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chiefs are looking for outdoor traders and have released details of rates to lure in new stallholders.

A Doncaster Markets spokesman said: “Calling all outdoor market traders!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Doncaster Market is the ultimate destination to showcase your goods and grow your business.”

New stall holders are being sought for Doncaster Market.

Rates are £16.50 on Tuesdays, £13 for the Wednesday second hand market, £22 on Fridays and £27 on Saturdays.

The spokesman added: “Why choose Doncaster Market?

"Our vibrant atmosphere and diverse customer base ensure maximum exposure for your products.

"From fresh produce to unique crafts, there's a market for everything. Plus, our friendly community of traders offers endless networking opportunities and support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to boost your sales and connect with customers.”