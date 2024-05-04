Fresh appeal launched for traders to join "vibrant" Doncaster Markets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chiefs are looking for outdoor traders and have released details of rates to lure in new stallholders.
A Doncaster Markets spokesman said: “Calling all outdoor market traders!
"Doncaster Market is the ultimate destination to showcase your goods and grow your business.”
Rates are £16.50 on Tuesdays, £13 for the Wednesday second hand market, £22 on Fridays and £27 on Saturdays.
The spokesman added: “Why choose Doncaster Market?
"Our vibrant atmosphere and diverse customer base ensure maximum exposure for your products.
"From fresh produce to unique crafts, there's a market for everything. Plus, our friendly community of traders offers endless networking opportunities and support.”
“Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to boost your sales and connect with customers.”
Anyone interested in running a stall should email [email protected] for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.