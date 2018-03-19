Frenchgate Centre fast food restaurant closes down less than a year after opening

A fast food restaurant in Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre has closed down less than a year after opening.

Shake N Burger, which only opened its doors in the food court last May, has reportedly closed all its branches, including outlets in York and Hull.

The restaurant is the second to close on the site in three years.

Ed's Easy Diner, which opened in December 2015 but closed in October the following year after the chain went into administration.

Shake N Burger, offering a similar style American themed menu, moved into premises - but that restaurant too has lasted just 10 months.

The 2,600 sq ft restaurant offered freshlu made, traditional American fare including fried chicken, burgers and pulled pork alongside a range of classic side dishes.

At the time of the opening, Lee Edwards, founder of Shake N Burger commented, “Frenchgate Shopping Centre is an ideal location for our debut site and we are excited to start sharing our fantastic and authentic food in Doncaster.

"We feel lucky to join the strong dining line-up at a time of great investment and redevelopment within the centre, which we are only set to benefit from.”