Frankie Dettori claims sixth St Leger victory at Doncaster as Logician romps home
Jockey Frankie Dettori has made it six of the best in Doncaster after racing to victory on Logician in the St Leger.
By Darren Burke
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 16:21 pm
Updated 8 minutes ago
The 5-6 favourite maintained his unbeaten record to win at Town Moor and give Dettori his sixth win in the Doncaster classic.
Read More
Read MoreFresh appeal on 12th anniversary of disappearance of Doncaster teen Andrew Gosden
The pair won by four lengths to give trainer John Gosden his fifth success at the meeting.
Sir Ron Priestly, ridden by 49-year-old Franny Norton, finished in second, with 40-1 shot Nayef Road in third.
The one-mile-and-six-furlong race was Logician's fifth win in succession