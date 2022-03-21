Four vehicles set on fire deliberately in weekend of arson in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to five incidents over the weekend, three involving vehicles being alight.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:23 am
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:24 am

A pick up vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 10.45pm on Saturday, March 19, on Briar Road, Armthorper. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 11.40pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a deliberate fire involving two vans at 11.50pm on Saturday, on Westfield Road, Fishlake. The crew left the sceneat 1.40am.

A van was deliberately set on fire at 10.30pm on Kirkhouse Green Road, Kirkhouse Green last night (Sunday, March 20). Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 11.20pm.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire in a playing field at 1am on Woodfield Road, Balby. The crew left the scene at 1.15am.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 2.30am on East Lane, Stainforth. Firefighters from Thorne station attended and they left at 2.50am.

