Four men arrested after high speed police chase wakes residents across Doncaster

Numerous squad cars, officers on the ground and the South Yorkshire Police helicopter were all deployed in the manhunt which took place in the early hours of this morning.

Dozens of people living in Bentley say they were woken by the dramatic chase which had started earlier on the other side of the city.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.38am this morning, it is reported that a vehicle failed to stop for officers in the Edlington area.

"After a pursuit, the vehicle - a black Ford Mondeo - was found abandoned in the Victoria Road area of Bentley. The occupants had reportedly fled the vehicle.