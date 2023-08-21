News you can trust since 1925
Four men arrested after high speed police chase wakes residents across Doncaster

Four men have been arrested after a dramatic police chase across Doncaster which awakened hundreds of residents in the early hours.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read

Numerous squad cars, officers on the ground and the South Yorkshire Police helicopter were all deployed in the manhunt which took place in the early hours of this morning.

Dozens of people living in Bentley say they were woken by the dramatic chase which had started earlier on the other side of the city.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.38am this morning, it is reported that a vehicle failed to stop for officers in the Edlington area.

"After a pursuit, the vehicle - a black Ford Mondeo - was found abandoned in the Victoria Road area of Bentley. The occupants had reportedly fled the vehicle.

“Four men were subsequently arrested - aged 24, 20, 19 and 18 - in connection with the incident, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and going equipped. All four remain in custody.”

