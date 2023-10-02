News you can trust since 1925
Four Doncaster men arrested and dogs seized as police probe illegal poaching

Four young Doncaster men have been arrested and their dogs seized by police probing poaching in Lincolnshire.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:15 BST
The four men were arrested in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of poaching offences, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said.

A statement said: “Our Force Control Room received a call at 1.27am to a report of a 4x4 vehicle driving through fields in the village of Apley, near Langworth, in the district of West Lindsey.

"Officers were deployed to the area and subsequently identified and pursued the vehicle. It was stopped on the A57, near to Burton Waters just outside Lincoln.

Four young Doncaster men have been arrested on suspicion of poaching.
"All four men – aged 18, 19, 21 and 22, from the Doncaster area – were arrested on suspicion of entering land as a trespasser at night with poaching equipment.

"The vehicle was seized as were four dogs, which are being handled by a specialist team.

"The men were interviewed and have all been released on police bail.

Tackling rural crime is one of the Force’s top priorities. Our Rural Crime Action Team was formed in 2021 and last month we launched Operation Galileo, our commitment to tackle hare coursing in the county."

The team also deals with wildlife crime, arson, burglary and theft, while also offering crime prevention advice.

The key objectives for the team were set after consultation with key partners and are documented in the Rural Community Safety Plan.

Anyone wanting to report poaching can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

