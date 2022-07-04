On Saturday, July 2, a crew from Doncaster station attended a deliberate car fire at 1.5am on Derbyshire Court, Armthorpe. The crew came away at 2.15am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 3.25am on Langdale Drive, Scawthorpe. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 3.50am.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate car fire at 4.30am on Clay Lane West, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 5.05am.

There were four incidents involving cars this weekend

Two fire crews from Doncaster and Parkway stations attended an accidental fire involving a car on M18 southbound, between junctions one and two at 12.15pm. The crews left the scene at 12.45pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate grass fire at 8.40pm on Travis Gardens, Hexthorpe. The crew came away at 9.05pm.