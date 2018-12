A four car accident has closed a lane on a motorway in South Yorkshire.

The incident happened on the M18 between junction 1 (Bramley) and junction 2 with the A1M.

One lane is currently lane closed on approach to the exit for junction 2.

Traffic officers have cleared three of the cars to the hard shoulder but are having to waiting for the ambulance service to complete their work until the fourth can be removed.

More to follow.