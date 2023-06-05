News you can trust since 1925
Four arson attacks - three on vehicles and one on an industrial unit - in Doncaster over the weekend

Firefighters were call to four fires believed to have been started deliberately - three on vehicles and one on an industrial unit - in Doncaster over the weekend.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Jun 2023, 19:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 19:05 BST

On Friday, June 2, three crews from Doncaster and Thorne stations attended an industrial unit on fire at 9.20pm on Wroot Road, Finningley.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 11.35pm

On Saturday, June 3, a van was deliberately set on fire at 2.20am on Broadway in Dunscroft.

One of the arson attacks was on an industrial unitOne of the arson attacks was on an industrial unit
Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and they left to return to base at 2.40am.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 12.05am on Radburn Road in New Rossington. The crew left the scene at 12.45am.

The same night, a car was deliberately set on fire at 3.05am on Shortwood Lane in the Clayton area of Doncaster. Firefighters from Dearne station attended and left at 4.05am.