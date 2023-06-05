Four arson attacks - three on vehicles and one on an industrial unit - in Doncaster over the weekend

On Friday, June 2, three crews from Doncaster and Thorne stations attended an industrial unit on fire at 9.20pm on Wroot Road, Finningley.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 11.35pm

On Saturday, June 3, a van was deliberately set on fire at 2.20am on Broadway in Dunscroft.

One of the arson attacks was on an industrial unit

Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and they left to return to base at 2.40am.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 12.05am on Radburn Road in New Rossington. The crew left the scene at 12.45am.