Found: Police hunt for 84-year-old missing in Doncaster is successful

Police raised concerns about an 84-year-old woman who had gone missing from her Doncaster home.

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Apr 2023, 05:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 17:34 BST

The woman, who was named only as Winifred by police, was last seen at around 4.30pm on Friday in the Balby area, and was believed to have left home at some point between then and 10am Saturday.

A hunt then got under way and the public were urged to get in touch with information.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman Tweeted: “Missing woman Winifred from #Doncaster has been found safe this afternoon (Sunday).”

