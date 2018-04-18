Former South Yorkshire journalist steps down after 45 years and 29 different newspapers

A former South Yorkshire journalist who worked for 29 newspapers in a 45 year career has left the industry.

Barrie Farnsworth worked at a string of regional press titles across Yorkshire, Derbyshire and the Midlands during his career.

And he has challenged others to match or beat the number of titles he served on over his working life – which included a stint at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph.

He said: “I would love to hear from anyone who can match or beat that.”

He told newspaper industry website Hold The Front Page: “I have seen a lot of change over the past 45 years – but I have simply loved being a journalist. I think the only newsroom job I have not had is Sports Editor – and despite loving my cricket rugby and football, I have no regrets about that.

“I have edited some great teams at Worksop, Scunthorpe and Lincoln – and I have also worked for some great editors."

Barrie’s last staff role was on the Derby Telegraph before being made redundant in 2009, since when he has worked as a freelance.

The full list of titles Barrie has worked for is as follows:

Derbyshire Times

Buxton Advertiser

Sheffield Morning Telegraph

Worksop Guardian

Scunthorpe Star

Scunthorpe Extra

Lincoln Standard

Horncastle Standard

Boston Standard

Skegness Standard

Gainsborough News

Sleaford Standard

Grimsby Telegraph

Grimsby Target

Scunthorpe Telegraph

Scunthorpe Target

Derby Telegraph

Stoke Sentinel

Leek Post

Uttoxeter Advertiser

Tamworth Herald

Lichfield Mercury

Walsall Advertiser

Great Barr Observer

Sutton Observer

Leicester Mercury

Nottingham Post

Ashbourne Telegraph

Nuneaton News