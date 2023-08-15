Former school on fire yet again causing danger for neighbouring Doncaster homes
A former school is on fire yet again causing danger for neighbouring Doncaster homes.
The Free Press has received information about a blaze at the old Danum School which is causing huge plumes of smoke across the city.
We have contacted the fire service and police for more information but in the meantime you are advised to stay away from the area, and keep your windows and doors closed.
We will bring you more information as we get it from the emergency services.