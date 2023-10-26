Former RAF Finningley aircraft lands in new home at Doncaster air museum

A former training plane which was stationed at Doncaster’s RAF Finningley has landed at a new home in the city.

The Hawk aircraft was used to train dozens of pilots during its service and was based at Finningley when the base closed its doors in 1996.

And its story in Doncaster is set to live on after being snapped up by the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum where it will become a permanent exhibit.

Following its restoration, the aircraft will be officially unveiled by Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton on November 5 at 2pm.

The Hawk is the latest addition to South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum.

Musuem chairman Alan Beattie said: “Dame Rosie has been very supportive of the museum over the years and has backed us in our bid to have this aircraft gifted to us by the Ministry of Defence through the RAF Heritage programme.

"This aircraft is important to our collection of training aircraft as the last type of trainer used by the RAF for all pilots.

"The aircraft we have secured is XX238 and it was based at RAF Finningley at the time it closed in 1996.

"Subsequently it served with other RAF training units and ended service in the shiny black colour scheme it bears now.”

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones will also be present for the unveiling of the new aircraft at the museum, which is based in Dakota Way in Lakeside, on the site of the former Doncaster Airport and RAF Doncaster site.

Its vast collection includes aircraft and helicopters from the first years of flight, right up to the modern day.