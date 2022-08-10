Former Doncaster mayor Martin Winter in court after 'dangerously out of control' dog attacks man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Winter, who served seven years as the borough’s first elected mayor from 2002 to 2009, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court after an incident more than 18 months ago when one of his two lurcher dogs savaged a man in Barnby Dun.

Magistrates described the dog as ‘dangerously out of control’ and ordered Winter to muzzle the animals when on walks outside his house in Kirk Sandall.

The 60-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty to the incident on December 20, 2020 but changed his plea to guilty.

Winter, of Lancaster Avenue, was told that while the court didn’t feel it was in the best interests of the animals for them to be destroyed following the attack, he was warned that the pets must now be muzzled when on walks and kept under proper control and if there was a repeat, then the dogs would be destroyed.

He was fined £500, ordered to pay compensation to the victim of £00 and also had to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £85.

First elected in 2002 as the Labour Party candidate, the former rugby league player was re-elected in 2005.

However, his second term was mired in controversy and he refused to step down despite a vote calling on him to resign amid an inquiry into the deaths of seven children in the town.

A government inquiry was and serious case reviews set up into the deaths involving neglect and abuse.

Doncaster Council voted in favour of a motion that Winter should quit and accept responsibility for "the failure of the children's service".

It was passed by 46 votes to 6, but he dismissed calls for him to go.

He also lost a vote of no confidence which said his style of leadership conflicted with the best interests of the council.