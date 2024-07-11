Former Doncaster deputy headteacher sentenced over child sex offences

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Jul 2024, 18:21 GMT
A former deputy head teacher at a Doncaster secondary school has been sentenced for child sex abuse offences.

Paul Cleary, 58, previously admitted one count of engaging in sexual communications with a child and three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 17 while in a position of trust.

Cleary, of Plumpton Gardens, Bessacarr, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Sheffield Crown Court.

On 6 June, he pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communications with a child and three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 17 while in a position of trust.

Former Doncaster deputy headteacher Paul Cleary has been sentenced on child sex offences.

He entered not guilty pleas to three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

In addition, Cleary was given a curfew and a restraining order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

He will also have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities.

