Former Doncaster deputy headteacher sentenced over child sex offences
Paul Cleary, 58, previously admitted one count of engaging in sexual communications with a child and three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 17 while in a position of trust.
Cleary, of Plumpton Gardens, Bessacarr, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Sheffield Crown Court.
He entered not guilty pleas to three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.
In addition, Cleary was given a curfew and a restraining order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.
He will also have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities.
