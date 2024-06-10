Forget spending a penny these Doncaster toilets could be yours for £36,000

By Stephanie BatemanContributor
Published 10th Jun 2024, 15:56 BST
The disused public toilets in Bawtry near Doncaster are to go up for auction this month with a guide price of £36,000.

The two plots of land, each containing a toilet block and covering a total of 282 sq m, are on Gainsborough Road in the Bawtry conservation area and offer a potential development opportunity, subject to planning permission.

A 2021 proposal from Bawtry Heritage Group suggested converting the buildings into a heritage visitor centre, community hub and changing facilities.

Paul Thompson from Pugh Auctions said: “The former toilets in the smart Georgian market town of Bawtry are in a great town centre location and they offer an excellent development opportunity which could really benefit the local community and visitors to the area.”

The former public toilets on Gainsborough Road in Bawtry, up for auction with Pugh.

He added: “Bawtry is a really attractive town with fantastic transport links and so we weren’t surprised to see that The Times newspaper has hailed it as one of the country’s best places to invest in property this year. We are expecting lots of interest in these unusual buildings.”

This month’s Pugh auction, which includes the Bawtry public toilets, has new lots added daily and will be held on 19 June at www.pugh-auctions.com

