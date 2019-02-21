Foreign currency was seized during a police raid of a jewellers in Doncaster today.

The money was seized as part of Operation Duxford – a crackdown on crime in Doncaster involving police officers and partner agencies acting on issues of concern raised by residents.

Foreign currency was seized in a police operation in Doncaster this morning

No other details have been released by South Yorkshire Police

High visibility policing activity is under way across the town, with the police off-road bike team among those in action.

A number of pre-planned police raids have also been carried out.