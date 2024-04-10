Food hygiene ratings of two and three handed to two Doncaster establishments

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jamps, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Market Place, Tickhill , was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 5.

Kings House, a takeaway at Main Street, Mexborough , was given a three on March 5.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

A score of two means improvement is needed and staff training is more than likely required, and perhaps an overhaul when it comes to equipment and processes.