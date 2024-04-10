Food hygiene ratings of two and three handed to two Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Apr 2024, 13:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jamps, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Market Place, Tickhill, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 5.

Kings House, a takeaway at Main Street, Mexborough, was given a three on March 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A score of two means improvement is needed and staff training is more than likely required, and perhaps an overhaul when it comes to equipment and processes.

A three means a generally satisfactory hygiene standard.

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsDoncasterFood Standards AgencyTickhillMexborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.