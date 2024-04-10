Food hygiene ratings of two and three handed to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Jamps, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Market Place, Tickhill, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 5.
Kings House, a takeaway at Main Street, Mexborough, was given a three on March 5.
A score of two means improvement is needed and staff training is more than likely required, and perhaps an overhaul when it comes to equipment and processes.
A three means a generally satisfactory hygiene standard.
