Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The White Swan, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at 34 French Gate, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 28.
And Lucky Star, a takeaway at 191 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster was given a score of three on March 28.
A four rating means hygiene standards are good while a three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
