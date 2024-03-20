Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to five Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:49 GMT
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Prego at 35 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 13

• Rated 3: Brix Coffee Co at 1 Centrix Business Park, Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on February 13

Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to five Doncaster establishments.

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Bentley North End Sports&Social Pub at Askern Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 13

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Chicken Q at 225 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on February 13

• Rated 3: Britannia Fisheries at 135 Askern Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 13

