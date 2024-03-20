Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to five Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Prego at 35 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 13
• Rated 3: Brix Coffee Co at 1 Centrix Business Park, Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on February 13
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Bentley North End Sports&Social Pub at Askern Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 13
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Chicken Q at 225 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on February 13
• Rated 3: Britannia Fisheries at 135 Askern Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 13