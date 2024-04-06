Food hygiene ratings of four and five given to five Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Highfield Coffee Social at Highfield Awarding Body For Compliance, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Balby; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: Deniz's Meyhane at 4a Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Lake View Cafe at Fieldside, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Potapasta at 8a Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on October 27
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Jade House at 49 Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on February 29
