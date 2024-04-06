Food hygiene ratings of four and five given to five Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Highfield Coffee Social at Highfield Awarding Body For Compliance, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Balby; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: Deniz's Meyhane at 4a Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Lake View Cafe at Fieldside, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Potapasta at 8a Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on October 27

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Jade House at 49 Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on February 29

