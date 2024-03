Food hygiene ratings of four and five given to 16 Doncaster establishments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Engage Activity Centre at The Linney Centre, Weston Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Asda Canteen - Compass at Asda Distribution Centre, Redhouse Interchange, Rockingham Way, Brodsworth; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Kiosk Station Entrance, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Coffee Kiosk Between Platform 1 And 3, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Kiosk Between Platform 4 And 8, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Doncaster Redhouse Catering at Next Warehouse, Rockingham Way, Brodsworth, Doncaster; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: IKEA Distribution Services Ltd at Ikea Distribution Centre, Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Butler's Tea Room at Cusworth Hall, Cusworth Lane, Cusworth, Doncaster; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Doncaster 1 Catering at Next D1, Lincolnshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Doncaster 2 Catering at Next D2, Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Jumaira Restaurant Doncaster at Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Beer Grills at Unit 3, Cliff Street Industrial Estate, Cliff Street, Mexborough; rated on March 4

• Rated 4: Vibe Cafe at Civic Offices, Waterdale, Doncaster; rated on March 18

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Horse And Groom at Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 8

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mellors Fish Bar at Unit 5, The Abbey Shopping Centre, Station Road, Dunscroft; rated on March 25