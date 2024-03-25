Food hygiene ratings of five for three Doncaster businesses

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:42 GMT
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: KFC at Unit A, Delves Court, Thorne; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Trinity Academy at Church Balk, Thorne; rated on March 19

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Lucky Seven at 2 Newton Lane, Sprotbrough; rated on March 21

