Food hygiene ratings of five for three Doncaster businesses
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: KFC at Unit A, Delves Court, Thorne; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: Trinity Academy at Church Balk, Thorne; rated on March 19
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Lucky Seven at 2 Newton Lane, Sprotbrough; rated on March 21