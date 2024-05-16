Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to 15 Doncaster pubs, takeaways and restaurants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food hygiene ratings of between three and five have been handed out to 15 Doncaster pubs, takeaways, cafes and restaurants.

In the restaurant, cafe or canteen category the following grades were awarded:

• Rated 3: Angie's Tasty Corner at 91 Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 2

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at The Crossings, Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Doncaster; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Mexborough Community Hub at Mexborough Youth Club, New Oxford Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Costa at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Armthorpe Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on April 20

In the pubs, bars and nightclubs category:

• Rated 5: Three Horse Shoes at Doncaster Road, Branton, Doncaster; rated on May 7

• Rated 5: Clayton And Frickley Club at Church Field Road, Clayton, Doncaster; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: The Lord Nelson at 54 Printing Office Street, Doncaster; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Armthorpe Coronation Community Club at Coronation Working Mens Club, Tranmoor Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Rossington Miners Welfare at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on April 19

And in the takeaways section:

• Rated 5: Mrs Local Cakes at DN4 ; rated on May 7

• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: The Pudding Co at Unit An Old Star Court, Doncaster Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 2, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: The Pudding Co at 24 Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on April 25