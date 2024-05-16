Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to 15 Doncaster pubs, takeaways and restaurants
In the restaurant, cafe or canteen category the following grades were awarded:
• Rated 3: Angie's Tasty Corner at 91 Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 2
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at The Crossings, Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Doncaster; rated on April 30
• Rated 5: Mexborough Community Hub at Mexborough Youth Club, New Oxford Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: Costa at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Armthorpe Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on April 20
In the pubs, bars and nightclubs category:
• Rated 5: Three Horse Shoes at Doncaster Road, Branton, Doncaster; rated on May 7
• Rated 5: Clayton And Frickley Club at Church Field Road, Clayton, Doncaster; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: The Lord Nelson at 54 Printing Office Street, Doncaster; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Armthorpe Coronation Community Club at Coronation Working Mens Club, Tranmoor Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on April 30
• Rated 5: Rossington Miners Welfare at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on April 19
And in the takeaways section:
• Rated 5: Mrs Local Cakes at DN4 ; rated on May 7
• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: The Pudding Co at Unit An Old Star Court, Doncaster Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on April 30
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 2, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on April 30
• Rated 5: The Pudding Co at 24 Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: Route 66 at 9 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on April 19.
