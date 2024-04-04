Food hygiene ratings of between three and five given to four Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 62, Upper North Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: The Old School Bistro & Tearoom at High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on March 28
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Edlington Grill at 1 Oakland Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on March 21
• Rated 3: Kiki at 1 Town End, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 28
