Food hygiene ratings of between three and five given to four Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Apr 2024, 10:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 62, Upper North Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on March 28

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Old School Bistro & Tearoom at High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on March 28

One Chinese takeaway received a rating of three.One Chinese takeaway received a rating of three.
One Chinese takeaway received a rating of three.

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Edlington Grill at 1 Oakland Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on March 21

• Rated 3: Kiki at 1 Town End, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 28

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyCosta Coffee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.