Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster takeaways - improvement is necessary at two
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:
• Rated 4: Pizza Milano at 82 Edlington Lane, Warmsworth; rated on February 7
• Rated 2: Dragon House at 57 Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough; rated on February 7
• Rated 2: Saffron at 65 Arksey Lane, Bentley; rated on February 7
A rating of 4 means standards are good, a rating of 2 means some improvement is necessary.