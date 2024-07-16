Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 2: The Secret Garden at Branton Farm Nurseries, Doncaster Road, Branton, Doncaster; rated on June 10
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18
