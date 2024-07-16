Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:05 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 2: The Secret Garden at Branton Farm Nurseries, Doncaster Road, Branton, Doncaster; rated on June 10

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18

