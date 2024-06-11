Food hygiene ratings handed to six Doncaster establishments
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: The Hub at Unit 3, Phantom Court, Hayfield Lane, Auckley; rated on May 3
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Dunscroft Welfare Club Ltd at Hatfield Miners Welfare Sports Ground, Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on June 5
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Em's Takeaway at 79 Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on February 23
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.