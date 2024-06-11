Food hygiene ratings handed to six Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:25 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: The Hub at Unit 3, Phantom Court, Hayfield Lane, Auckley; rated on May 3

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

New food hygiene ratings.

• Rated 5: Dunscroft Welfare Club Ltd at Hatfield Miners Welfare Sports Ground, Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on June 5

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Em's Takeaway at 79 Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on February 23

