New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: The Hub at Unit 3, Phantom Court, Hayfield Lane, Auckley; rated on May 3

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Dunscroft Welfare Club Ltd at Hatfield Miners Welfare Sports Ground, Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on June 5

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Em's Takeaway at 79 Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18