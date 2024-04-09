Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments - one received a zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Apr 2024, 13:04 BST
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Meadow Court Stadium at Station Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on March 4

• Rated 4: The Kitchen at Hickleton Golf Club, Lidget Lane, Hickleton, Doncaster; rated on March 4

• Rated 0: Family Cafe at 248 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on March 4

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on February 23

